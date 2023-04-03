Guilford restaurant forced to delay opening due to coastal flooding

“It’s Mother Nature…it's not going to defeat us.”

GUILFORD, Conn. — A Guilford restaurant, Guilford Mooring, was forced to delay opening Saturday by a few hours after it took on water from coastal flooding.

This is the second time in a matter of months the restaurant has experienced flooding. In December, the restaurant was damaged losing two kegerators and a few freezers.

Jessica Pellegrini, General Manager of Guilford Mooring said, “it seems like this year, the tides have been quite higher.” “We don't normally flood Christmas Eve, we don't normally flood now. These are not normal times for us,“ said Pellegrini.

Friday night, Pellegrini was watching FOX61 when Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank warned shoreline communities of possible flooding and surges. Pellegrini said had she not been watching things could have been much worse. “I'm a FOX61 person. I was watching the weather and they said one-to-two-foot surges. So I said, we need to put everything up because when it floods here, we know we just got to pick everything up so that we don't lose things,” Pellegrini said.

After hours of using sub pumps, cleaning, and disinfecting the Guilford Mooring reopened just after 4 p.m. Saturday, just in time for the dinner rush. While dealing with flooding may be part of living on the shoreline it never hurts to stay weather aware.

Jake Garcia is reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com

