Guilford teen charged in random beauty spa attack heads back to court

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Guilford teenager charged with stabbing a woman at random in the parking lot of a beauty spa is scheduled to appear in court.

18-year-old Ellis Tibere, of Guilford, faces charges including attempted murder on Tuesday in connection with the attack Jan. 6 in Westport.

Police say the 33-year-old victim, a Greenwich resident, was sitting in her car prior to an appointment when someone with a knife and wearing a mask opened the door.

Tibere was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at a court appearance two days after the attack.