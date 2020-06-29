Guilford Fire rescues person who fell down a well -- inside a home

Victim fell 20-30 feet

GUILFORD, Conn. — An amazing rescue Sunday after a person fell down a well -- inside a home.

The Guilford Police posted this on their Facebook page:

Giant shout out to our amazing Guilford Fire Department for the unbelievable rescue of a Guilford resident who fell down a 20-30ft well.... in a house!!!! 👏 👏 👏

Yup you read that correctly! The house was built in 1843 and this well was most likely outside at the time. There was a renovation and addition in 1981. At some point this well was covered with simple wood flooring and no subfloor or well cap. 😳

While the new tenant was moving into the home today, a friend fell through the floor.... into the abyss of a 20-30ft well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head.

Initially, the fire department received a 911 call for a fall victim... but this was no ordinary fall and luckily Guilford Fire is no ordinary agency!

They sprung into action sending Guilford Firefighter Venuti into the well to retrieve the victim who was treading water for nearly 25 minutes.

Miraculously, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked out.

It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code. This situation could have ended with a fatality but due to the extreme professionalism and capabilities of Guilford Fire Department, everyone went home safely tonight.

Well done GFD!!! Couldn’t be more proud of the work you do day in and day out for Guilford and surrounding towns ❤️💚💙