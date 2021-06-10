Local police departments host gun buyback in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

Police say the goal of the June 12 events is to promote gun safety and responsible ownership

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Bridgeport and Hartford Police Departments announced they will be hosting neighborhood gun buybacks on Saturday, June 12.

The Bridgeport Police Department partnered with the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport and Swords to Plowshares to host their event. It will be held at 1395 Sylvan Ave at the Community Services Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Operable and unloaded guns secured in a bag or container can be exchanged for gift cards. Bridgeport Police said guns may also be turned in anonymously, and there is no appointment necessary, no ID required, no questions asked. However, police said children are not permitted to attend the event.

Participants in the buyback can receive up to $50 for a shotgun/rifle, $200 for a handgun/revolver, and $250 for an assault rifle. Free gun locks will also be available at the event.

Bridgeport Police said the goal of the buyback event is to take unwanted guns out of homes and off the streets and to promote responsible gun ownership and gun safety.

“As June is National Gun Violence Awareness month, it is important to consider those who might be particularly vulnerable with a firearm in the home – children, victims of domestic violence and those suffering from mental illness and dementia. Turning in unwanted guns is a critical step toward making the community safer,” officials for the Council of Churches stated.

“If you know a family member or friend that has an illegal weapon, this is a good time to take action and take that firearm before it can be used in a crime or an act of violence,” said Bridgeport Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia.

Upon arrival with the secured firearm(s), police said to notify an officer on-site who will safely remove the firearm(s) from the vehicle for the buyback.

The buyback event hosted by the Hartford Police Department will take place at the Johnson Stewart Community Center at 127 Main St from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop and Shop gift cards will be exchanged for working guns, which should be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag or box. Police said non-working guns, black-powder weapons, flare guns, pellet/BB guns and ammunition/magazine clips may be turned in but will not be eligible for a gift card.

They are offering a $250 gift card for an assault rifle, a $200 gift card for a handgun or revolver, and a $50 gift card for a shotgun or rifle. As with the Bridgeport Police event, firearms may be turned in anonymously.

Additionally, Hartford Police said all COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the event.

