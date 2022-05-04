Uptick in Hartford homicides results in Gun Control Advocacy organizations looking for change

With ten homicides just four months into the year, it doubled the amount this time last year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are still investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening near Bedford St., that injured three people and killed 33-year-old Jermaine Davis—making it the 10th homicide in Hartford in 2022.

With ten homicides just four months into the year, it doubled the amount this time last year. Gun Control Advocacy organizations FOX61 caught up with said this should be a wake-up call that gun violence is a public health crisis.

"Gun violence has been a public health Epidemic for the last 10-15 years. But it seems like we've been talking on deaf ears," Rev. Henry Brown said.

Rev. Brown has been a victim of gun violence and has dedicated more than a decade to try to end it. Finally, he said enough is enough.

"It's frustrating as heck because you know that someone lost their life or someone has been crippled by a bullet," explained Rev. Brown.

With news of Hartford having its 10th homicide already this year it's sparking concern in the community.

"If there's ten already, what will happen in the next few months," asked Henrietta Beckman president of Mothers United Against Violence.

Beckman shared that she lost her son to gun violence in 2002, which is her drive to keep fighting for him.

"It's time for us to put down these guns, young people; we love you, you are valued, and your life matters," said Beckman. "So stop the violence."

Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV) explained that the gun violence crisis disproportionately affects communities of color. Executive Director Jeremy Stein said 10% of the state is black, yet; they make up 56% of the gun homicides in Connecticut.

"We can't afford to wait until the next shooting happens before we do anything," Stein said.

Stein said the time for change is now.

"We also believe that the state needs to collect data and go to violence and collaborate with researchers and make policy recommendations that will decrease the effects of gun violence in our community," Stein said.

Rev. Brown suggested community policing, stronger gun laws, and community involvement. However, until change happens, he said this violence isn't a reflection of the heart of Hartford.

"Decent people live in Hartford, and they need help from the outside for people to come here," explained Rev. Brown. "That's why I'm encouraging and pleading, let's make these gun laws."

