Connecticut's assault weapons ban challenged in lawsuit once again

HARTFORD, Conn. — A non-profit organization that advocates for gun rights have filed a lawsuit against the state of Connecticut in an effort to get rid of the state's assault weapons and magazine ban.

The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR), along with New Milford resident Patricia Brought, filed the suit earlier this week, claiming its gun laws infringe Second Amendment rights. The lawsuit also questions the term "assault weapon," calling it a "political term" that is not widely used in the firearms industry for weapons commonly used by citizens.

Similar lawsuits from the NAGR were filed against Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Colorado, as well as Highland Park and Naperville, Illinois.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Friday that the state's assault weapons ban has "withstood legal challenge" in the past and has strong support from the vast majority of people across the state.

"This challenge to our post-Sandy Hook assault weapons ban is exactly the kind of public safety threat that we anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in [New York State Rifle & Pistol v.] Bruen. Connecticut cannot and will not allow these weapons of war back into our communities," Tong said, and added, "We will vigorously defend the state’s assault weapons ban and will not allow anyone to jeopardize the safety of our children."

In June, The Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law that required people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public.

When that Supreme Court decision was made, Tong said at the time to expect a wave of new lawsuits challenging gun control laws in Connecticut and Nationwide.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont echoed Tong's remarks Friday afternoon, saying the ban is widely supported statewide and has withstood legal challenges.

"We will not allow these commonsense laws that are preventing violent crime to be eliminated. When it comes to the safety of the people of our state, we must stand up and do what is right – that is why I proposed strengthening, not weakening, our assault weapons law earlier this year," Lamont said in a statement.

Connecticut's assault weapons ban was challenged in late 2015. But, the Supreme Court refused to hear Shew v. Malloy, No.15-1030. Four individuals, a business and two advocacy groups brought on the lawsuit, saying the ban was irrational, ineffective and unconstitutional, according to a June 2016 New York Times article.

The Assault Weapons and Large Capacity Magazines ban took effect under the Malloy administration in 2013.

