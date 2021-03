Gusty winds impact travel across the state

Several roads across the state are closed as trees and wires have fallen due to the wind

HARTFORD, Conn — Gusty winds are bringing down trees and powerlines across Connecticut this morning, impacting travel.

Here is a list of the current Department of Transportation road closures:

EAST HAMPTON - RT 196 CLOSED @ RT 66 because of TREE ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 5:14 am.

SOUTHINGTON - RT 322 CLOSED AT RT 120 because of TREE ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 5:07 am.

WINDSOR - RT 75 CLOSED @ TIFFANY DR because of tree across the road. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 4:55 am.

WETHERSFIELD - RT 314 CLOSED AT GOODWIN AVE DUE TO TREE ACROSS THE ROAD.

BURLINGTON - RT 4 CLOSED @ RT 179 because of TREE DOWN ON POLE AND POWER LINE

N. STONINGTON - RT 184 CLOSED between RT 49 and RT 216 because of a Tree Down (In Roadway).

POMFRET - RT 169 CLOSED AT HARRISVILLE ROAD because OF WIRES ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 2:19 am.



FARMINGTON - RT 177 CLOSED @ COOPERMINE RD because of WIRES ACROSS ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 1:52 am.

WOODSTOCK - RT 169 CLOSED 1/2 BEFORE MASS STATE LINE because of wires across roadway. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 1:06 am.



WINDHAM - RT 6 CLOSED @ OLD WINDHAM RD because of WIRES ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 12:38 am.

SEYMOUR - RT 313 CLOSED @ CLINTON RD because of TREE DOWN . Reported Monday, March 1 at 10:56 pm.