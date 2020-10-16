Volunteers join Habitat for Humanity to transform Hartford neighborhood

Friday, a team from Wealthpoint joined forces with the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity. Together they're putting the finishing touches on a rehabbed property on Vineland Terrace. “I have goosebumps just thinking about it. We are going to have a great day helping people,” said Bill Rabbitt with the West Hartford financial firm, WealthPoint. “Part of being a good human being is helping other human beings--that’s my philosophy,” said WealthPoint volunteer, Karen Tomasko. It’s the latest project from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity to transform this neighborhood one house at a time.

Habitat for Humanity relies 90% on volunteers to get the work done. They’re pushing through COVID-19 with precautions to keep pace with completing 10 to 12 homes a year in the Hartford area.



“It certainly has provided us with opportunities, to remove some of these blighted properties,” said Habitat volunteer coordinator, Ryan Gorecki. “'Thank you' is my main message. Thank you for your service and dedication, come join us."



Rabbitt and his team also donated tens of thousands of dollars to the effort knowing homeownership can change lives.



“I don’t feel like I have a choice, I am not going to stop helping the community,” Tomasko said.



“We have been blessed, and our ability to help other people have the dream of owning a home is unbelievable,” added Rabbitt.



This project in Hartford is almost done. A virtual ribbon-cutting is planned for December 1.



Want to volunteer? Need more information? You can head to Habitat for Humanity's website.