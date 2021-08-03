14-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Haddam

The crash happened last Thursday on Route 81. Police said they have a person of interest

A 14-year-old who was struck on her bike in Haddam the other day has died, police said.

State Police said the crash happened last Thursday around10:30 p.m. on Route 81/Killingworth Road. The girl had been riding her bike when she was struck from behind. The SUV then reportedly continued driving north.

The suspect vehicle had been recovered later on and a person of interest was identified Friday night according to police.

The suspect and the victim have not been identified at this time.

The investigation remains active as Central District Major Crime Squad Detectives follow up on leads. Any information regarding this incident please contact Trooper Mauriello at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 ext. 8098.

