Half-naked homeless man arrested in New Haven after attempting to rape woman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police responded Wednesday to reports of a man trying to rape a woman in the area of State Street.

Officials say, upon arrival, officers learned 31-year-old Michael Greenspun was wearing only a shirt and no pants or underwear, when he attempted to sexually assault the woman.

The victim was working in a first floor storage area at the time of the incident.

She was able to break free, run to the lobby area, and call for help, according to police.

Officers located Greenspun in a first floor area and took him into custody without incident.

Police say a witness and security video confirmed the incident as reported.

According to officials, Greenspun is homeless.

Greenspun was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, then taken by NHPD to detention.

"In a separate incident, he was charged for spitting at and on a detention officer," police said in a release.



Michael Greenspun was charged with the following:

Sexual assault third degree.

Criminal trespass second degree.

Public indecency.

Breach of peace second degree.

Assault on a police officer.

Criminal attempt assault second degree.