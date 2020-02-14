x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Hall High School students 'walk out' on 2-year anniversary of Parkland shooting

Two years ago, 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Credit: FOX61

On February 14th, 2018, 17 students were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Today, students at Hall High School in West Hartford will stage a walkout in honor of the victims.

RELATED: 2 years after the Parkland school massacre, parents still pushing for justice

The walkout is student-led. On the event's Facebook page, organizers said they wanted to "show our solidarity with our peers who couldn't walk out of school that day."

Organizers encouraged students to wear orange, the color of the gun safety movement.

The walkout is not affiliated with Hall High School, administration, or any other student organization. 
Walkout for Parkland Remembrance
Facebook

 