Hamden BOE votes to move to remote-learning until January

The vote, in a rare Saturday night meeting, was unanimous. Staff shortages caused by COVID-19 exposures precipitated the move.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Meeting via Zoom on a Saturday night, the Hamden Board of Education voted unanimously to follow Superintendent Jody Goeler's recommendation to move students to a remote learning platform starting on November 23rd, until at least January 19, 2021.

The proposal was originally scheduled for a vote at a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night. At that meeting, Goeler said that the schools were safe and not centers of virus spread. However, exposures and quarantines were making it increasingly difficult to adequately staff schools.

Goeler and Personnel Director Gary Highsmith said that 80 staff members had had to quarantine since the beginning of the school year, and 18 of those quarantines had come in less than a week. Goeler recommended that the school system proactively move to remote-only learning, instead of being forced to do it on short notice.

BREAKING: #Hamden BOE pass unanimously to move students to a remote learning platform starting on Nov. 23rd, 2020 and returning on Jan. 19,2021. @FOX61News

Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/PAp17nW1Ix — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) November 15, 2020

After the five-hour meeting on Tuesday, the Board decided to gather more information before holding a vote.