Hamden police investigate shots fired at car with toddler inside

Police say one bullet went into the vehicle, but no one inside was hit, and no injuries were reported.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating after shots fired struck an SUV with a toddler inside, and police said no one was injured.

Police responded to Shelton Ave. near Morse Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after getting multiple 911 calls of shots fired.

Investigations revealed that a bullet struck an SUV that had a couple and a 2-year-old inside while traveling on Morse Street. No one in the vehicle was hit by the bullet, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Police said a bullet entered the passenger compartment of the SUV.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052.

