Bullets hit Hamden home, misses grandmother, child by "inches"

Shots fired into a Hamden home barely missed a grandmother and her grandchild Saturday morning.
Police aid they were called to a home on Turnor Avenue on the reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m.
When they arrived, they learned five shots were fired in the area. Two of the bullets entered a nearby home. According to police, a woman inside said she and her grandchild were sitting on the couch in the living room when the bullets flew, saying they missed them by "inches'.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.