1 killed, 2 injured in a 3-car crash in Durham: State police

Police said the crash happened on Route 17 in Durham when a car, for an unknown reason, drove into the opposite lane and crashed into another.

DURHAM, Conn. — A Hamden man is dead after a crash involving three cars in Durham, state police said.

The crash happened on Route 17 just before 5 p.m. Thursday. State police said a car was driving south on the road while a second vehicle was driving behind them.

A third vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Steven Jefferson, was driving northbound on the road when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center median line into the southbound travel lane.

There, Jefferson struck the first vehicle head-on. The first vehicle spun out in the southbound lane and then was struck by the vehicle behind them.

Jefferson was found in his vehicle unresponsive by first responders and was rushed to Middlesex Hospital. He was pronounced dead from his injuries a half hour later.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the second vehicle suffered reported minor injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100.

