Donations pour in for Hamden families who lost homes in fire

The community donated clothes and more for the Warner Street fire victims

HAMDEN, Conn. — Just over a week ago on Valentine's Day, 60 people lost their homes in a Hamden apartment fire. It happened on Warner Street, where 22 units were destroyed. The fire took everything from the residents, including a few pets, but it spared them their lives.

Ever since the fire, help from the community has been pouring in.

"We put on Facebook and on our website on Tuesday that we were looking for donations, and within an hour, we just had donations coming and coming," said AnneMarie Karavas who works in Community Services for the town of Hamden.

Since then, they haven't stopped. People have been stopping by the Keefe Community Center during and after hours, bringing items new and old.

"We have underwear, we have socks, we have shoes, we have jackets, we have all outfits. We're hoping every family goes home with at least a week's worth of clothes." Kavaras said.

HAPPENING NOW:

Only SOME donations dropped off at the Keefe Community Center in Hamden all week are being handed off to the hotel where the displaced families are staying.



Around 60 people lost their homes last week after a fire destroyed their Warner st. apartments @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/kzYMt7WJpe — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) February 22, 2022

Those donations were brought to the Clarion Hotel & Suites in Hamden on Tuesday, where more than a dozen displaced families are staying right now.

The donations were arranged by the town. After town workers and volunteers set everything up at the hotel, the fire victims walked through and got the chance to pick the items they needed.

“This is a new beginning for all of us. You know I look at it as a new start, a new lease on life," said Petrona Stewart, one of the people who lost their home to the blaze. "Sometimes some things have to happen, our eyes to be open, now we can pour out love for each other.”

There are so many donations, that the town plans on giving some away to the victims of another fire in East Haven, breaking out overnight on Monday.

"It’s overwhelming first of all, but it’s heartwarming most of all," said Sharon Jones, Program Manager for Community Services for the town of Hamden. "The tragedy happened, but out of this tragedy, such overwhelming generosity has come from the people of Hamden and all over.”

More than the things they lost, this outpouring of support is a step forward for those who lost their homes.

"There a lot of things I could say but if I get into that, it’s going to break me. So instead, I think positively as to what’s going on now the help I'm getting, the people you’re meeting," Stewart said.

The town is no longer accepting donations for the families but they will take gift cards and children's toys. To find out more about that, click here. Gift cards can be dropped off at the Keefe Community Center during business hours.

