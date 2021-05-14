x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Hamden firefighters rescue woodchuck stuck in pipe

The woodchuck got its head stuck in a pipe.
Credit: Hamden Fire Department

HAMDEN, Conn. — How much wood can a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck got its head stuck in a pipe? That is exactly what happened to one poor little guy in Hamden Friday. 

According to the Hamden Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters met an Animal Control officer on a call of a woodchuck stuck in a pipe.

Firefighters were able to remove the stove pipe and peel it apart enough to free the animal. 

Credit: Hamden Fire Department

The woodchuck was then released. 

Nice going, everyone! 

   

Related Articles

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM