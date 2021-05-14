Hamden firefighters rescue woodchuck stuck in pipe

The woodchuck got its head stuck in a pipe.

HAMDEN, Conn. — How much wood can a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck got its head stuck in a pipe? That is exactly what happened to one poor little guy in Hamden Friday.

According to the Hamden Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters met an Animal Control officer on a call of a woodchuck stuck in a pipe.

Firefighters were able to remove the stove pipe and peel it apart enough to free the animal.

The woodchuck was then released.

Nice going, everyone!

