Police investigate bomb threat against Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police and fire departments are investigating a bomb threat against the high school.

Officials said the threat came into 911 dispatch around 7:45 a.m.

Students and staff inside the building were evacuated to a safe location, according to officials.

Hamden police responded, along with assistance from New Haven police officers and K-9s and Yale police. The school and surrounding area was searched and nothing to substantiate the threat was found, police said.

Students and school staff were cleared to return to school.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Hamden school officials say a bomb threat was called into 9-1-1 this morning against Hamden High School, all students and staff have been evacuated to a safe location. Police and fire are on scene now. — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) April 5, 2022

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

