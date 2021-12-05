Hamden High School closed Monday, Tuesday after receiving another threat

There are plans to reopen Wednesday with increased safety measures, the superintendent said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden High School will be closed for Monday and Tuesday after another threat targeted the school, officials said Sunday night.

The Hamden Police Department is working with Hamden Public Schools and Mayor Lauren Garrett's office to develop a safety plan for reopening, officers said.

There are plans to reopen Wednesday with increased safety measures, Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler said in an update on Twitter.

Police say they're still investigating the threats against the school.

"Many students in our community took proactive steps to notify their parents, school officials and police about these online threats," police said in a news update.

Anyone with further information on the threats is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

Hamden High School was also closed Friday due to a social media threat.

Two teens were arrested on Nov. 30 after a fight outside the school escalated, resulting in a student getting stabbed multiple times.

HPS received another threat directed towards HHS community. In response, District is working with HPD and Mayor’s Office to develop reopening plan. HHS will be closed M and T and will reopen on Wednesday with increased safety measures. — jody ian goeler (@SuperHamden) December 6, 2021

This is a developing story.

