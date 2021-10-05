Hamden High School student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

Officers on scene diffused the situation when the teen became uncooperative. A loaded .45 caliber handgun was later found in the student's backpack, police said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police say a 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school.

Officers responded to Hamden High School around 1 p.m. after school officials learned the teen was in possession of the gun over the weekend.

When questioned about it, police say the teen became uncooperative. Officers on scene were used de-escalation techniques to help diffuse the situation, according to a release.

Eventually, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was found in the student's backpack.

The teen was charged with the following:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

2nd degree Reckless endangerment

2nd degree Breach of peace

Police added that during the incident, the student was brought to the principal’s office for precautionary measures. A stay in place order was given by school officials while police were investigating.

Hamden PD is encouraging anyone with information regarding weapons or student safety to always come forward with the information.

"Today serves as an important reminder of the collaboration efforts between the community, the Board of Education and the Hamden Police Department to help keep the public and our student population safe," officials wrote in a release.

Police will have an increased presence at the high school in the coming days.

