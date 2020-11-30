Hamden home struck by gunfire

Investigation revealed that several gunshots were fired from a black vehicle

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating an incident where bullets were fired and struck a house.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., police were called to the area of Winchester Avenue and Marlboro Street on the report of multiple shots fired. Responding officers were told that a Marlboro Street residence was struck by bullets.

Investigation revealed that several gunshots were fired from a black vehicle, from Winchester Avenue, westbound down Marlboro Street. Two bullets struck the interior of a Marlboro Street residence, one entering a kitchen wall, the other lodging in a dresser drawer located in a second floor bedroom. There were no reported injuries.