Hamden man arrested for July murder at West Haven gas station

Khalil Adbul-Hakeem was shot and killed July 17 while in a car at First Fuel on First Avenue. On Wednesday, Lamar Nalley (27) was arrested and charged with murder.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on Friday, July 17.*

Police have made an arrest in the July shooting death of 21-year-old Khalil Adbul-Hakeem.

According to officials, Adbul-Hakeem was shot and killed July 17 while in a car at the First Fuel gas station on First Avenue in West Haven.

West Haven PD and Fire responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident with a person shot, where they located a black SUV wedged between a pole and a sign.

The scene blocked off a part of Spring Street for a few hours.

A white sheet was placed over the windshield of the car signaling of another death due to violent crime.

Witnesses of the accident say they saw the SUV cut through the gas station parking lot and then heard the loud bang of a crash. A crowd of people shouted to call 911.

Police said Adbul-Hakeem was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an extensive investigation, officials say an arrest warrant was signed for 27-year-old Lamar Nalley, of Hamden for the murder.

New Haven PD detectives arrested Nalley on Wednesday, September 16.

He faces the following charges:

Murder C.G.S. 53a-54a

Criminal Possession of a Firearm C.G.S. 53a-217

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit C.G.S. 29-35(A)