25-year-old Hamden man charged for stabbing elderly relative

HAMDEN, Conn. — A man faced a judge Monday after a violent incident this weekend.

Hamden officers responded Sunday to the report of a stabbing on Weybosset Street at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Following investigation, it was determined that a verbal dispute between two relatives occurred inside the residence.

Police said a 25-year-old man identified as Robert Hannan stabbed the woman multiple times, while she was inside of her bedroom.

According to officials, she suffered injuries to her neck, stomach, arms and legs.

She underwent emergency surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Hannan was charged with 1st degree Assault of an Elderly Person and Disorderly Conduct.