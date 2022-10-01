2-car crash on Circular Avenue in Hamden turns fatal: Police

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated on Friday, and has since reopened.

HAMDEN, Conn. — An older Hamden man died after a car crash that happened on Circular Avenue near Beacon Street on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to Circular Ave. at 3 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers, Harry Brunson, 76, was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, and has since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance is asked to contact Sergeant Brett Ferrara at 475-201-2127 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com.

