Hamden man killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a crash Saturday night that killed a Hamden man.

Police were called on Saturday, January 16, 2021, around 11:10 p.m. to a crash at the Temple Street Garage.

Police identified the victim as Tamango L. Housley, 24, of Hamden

Police said Housley was driving a black Honda Accord and traveling southbound on the Interstate 91 exit one ramp and approaching the intersection of North Frontage Road and Church Street. As he began traveling westbound on North Frontage Road, he drove through the Church Street intersection in the middle lane and parallel to an unidentified vehicle to his left.

Housley lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the roadway. His vehicle came to a stop outside an entrance/exit of the Temple Street Garage.

New Haven Police and Fire responded to the crash scene. An ambulance took the motorist to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Crash investigators want to speak to the operator of the motor vehicle that traveled alongside Housley’s vehicle.