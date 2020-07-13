Hamden shift manager asked to leave work for wearing black lives matter mask

DiBella's Subs has rules against symbols and letters on masks.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A shift manager at a DiBello’s sub shop was told to leave work this past Friday for wearing a mask in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a Facebook live video viewed thousands of times, Andre Alexander explains why he was told to leave moments when starting his shift at DiBella’s Subs in Hamden.

Alexander was wearing a mask that said "Black Lives Matter" and the faces of those now gone, like George Floyd.

Alexander spoke with FOX61, saying at first, everything was fine, but things took a slight turn when approached by one of his bosses saying the mask had to go before starting his shift.

Alexander said, “She said I had to take it off and I would have to use a different mask, a blue disposable mask which they have and I refused and I said I will not take my mask off and that she would have to offer to send me home and she did.”

Saturday, Alexander protested alongside other members of the community.

According to Alexander, the company tried to make amends, even pay him for the day while he was protesting, but Alexander says he declined.

As to why the company suddenly decided to resolve the issue remains unclear.

Alexander said, “The COO wanted to schedule a meeting with me and the CEO which I declined. I don’t want to have that meeting with the CEO without legal counsel first, so as we speak, I am not fired, I am still employed I am still on the schedule, but we will see what happens.”

Alexander says he was aware the company already had previous mandates on what is acceptable to wear at work saying one of them said no symbols or letters could be on a mask.

Issues like these have been brought up by Alexander before when he says he was placed in a committee with the company to tackle concerns like this one.

Alexander says he hears the other side, but this means so much more to him.

“There were rules when Rosa Parks did what she did, there was rules when Blacks weren’t allowed in restaurants, businesses and establishments there was rules the, but they had to be broken for a certain reason,” said Alexander.

Alexander says going forward he would like a statement to be put out by the company, an apology and the ability to support the Black Lives Matter Movement.