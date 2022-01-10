Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett tests positive for COVID-19, working from home

Mayor Lauren Garrett said in a tweet that she's feeling fine and is working from home.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Lauren Garrett took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the diagnosis, saying she woke up that morning with a scratchy through and a headache.

“I performed a rapid test, the same kind of test that we’ve handed out at our 7 public distributions,” she said. “That test registered as positive for COVID.”

Garrett went on to say that she has been consistent with mask-wearing and is vaccinated with a booster.

“This variant seems to be adept at infection,” she said in part.

Garrett said she is feeling fine and looking forward to getting back into the office. In the meantime, she is working from home.

“I have my computer and my phone so there’s not much I can’t do from home but I will miss going into work everyday,” she wrote.

