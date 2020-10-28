Hamden mom injured by gunfire In Fair Haven

Police said an unknown gunman on foot fired at the parked vehicle and then ran north on Maltby Place toward Clay Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — | A 23-year-old Hamden woman injured by gunfire Tuesday has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the incident began Tuesday, around 4:45 p.m. A family of three, including a father, a mother and their two-year-old child, had stopped their car near a relative’s house on Maltby Place between Clay Street and Grand Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Police said an unknown gunman on foot fired at the parked vehicle and then ran north on Maltby Place toward Clay Street. The woman, the vehicle, and a house were struck by gunfire.

According to police, The family drove to Yale New Haven Hospital where the woman was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No other injuries were reported.

As the incident happened, patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call about the gunfire. Arriving officers canvassed the area for the gunman.