Hamden neighborhood upset of a landscaping companies noise and pollution

Their concern is targeted at Paradise Landscaping and Tree Removal.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Residents along Nutmeg Hill Road in Hamden are upset over a landscaping business they say is causing the quality of life issues.

Their concern is targeted at Paradise Landscaping and Tree Removal. Residents just beyond the tree line that connects their neighborhood to the business say they hear trucks at all hours of the day and week and smell the diesel fuel burning.

"It boils down to the quality of life issue for us," said Nutmeg Hill Resident Bob Percopo.

The quality of life that residents of Nutmeg Hill Road say is being obstructed by noise and pollution.

"We have to actually retreat into our homes and smell of the diesel fuel comes into our house. We have to close all the windows," said Helene Lion.

Residents say not only is the business working beyond their zoning permitted hours of 8 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday but they also say that the permit was not officially approved by Hamden. Neither was the building Paradise Landscaping built upon the property.

The town of Hamden has issued a cease and desist order.

"Not having a certificate of occupancy means they were operating unchecked and that has led to a number of concerns," said Brad McDowell of the Hamden Legislative Council.

Another issue has been illegal dumping. Some debris on the property has been dumped beyond property lines. The owner of Paradise Landscaping tells FOX61 that he has asked the Planning and Zoning board to allow him to remove the debris but those requests have been denied.

The owner also says he wants to do everything he can to work with the town to get up to code and also with the residents to set things right.

"I would hope we can come to an agreement where Paradise Landscaping can do their work responsibly, they can make their money, they can be a thriving local business but can also be really great neighbors," said McDowell.

A pretrial date has been set for the cease and desist order for June 2nd.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.