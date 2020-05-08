Hamden PD investigating armed robbery at Go on gas station

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station Monday night.
According to officials, the incident occurred at the Go On gas station on Arch Street at approximately 9:45p.m.
Police later learned that the store owner was confronted by an individual who grabbed the victim “by the shirt”, while removing a firearm from his waistband.
The suspect was described as a black male who was short stature, in his 20’s and wearing dark-colored clothing.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
The gunman was last seen running toward Fairview Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Marks of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4050.