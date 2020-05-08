Hamden PD investigating armed robbery at Go on gas station

The suspect was described as a black male who was short stature, in his 20’s and wearing dark-colored clothing. He was last seen running toward Fairview Avenue.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station Monday night.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the Go On gas station on Arch Street at approximately 9:45p.m.

Police later learned that the store owner was confronted by an individual who grabbed the victim “by the shirt”, while removing a firearm from his waistband.

The suspect was described as a black male who was short stature, in his 20’s and wearing dark-colored clothing.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

The gunman was last seen running toward Fairview Avenue, police said.