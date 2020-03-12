x
Hamden PD investigating after 60-year-old woman has lunch stolen at gunpoint

The woman told officers that with a gun on her, the suspect demanded her belongings. So, she “handed over” her lunch.
HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after responding to an armed robbery on Glemby Street early Thursday morning.

According to Hamden PD, shortly before 5:15 a.m., a 60 year-old resident was walking to the bus stop when an individual approached her and pointed a firearm at her.

Officials described the suspect as a black male, late teens, 5’4”, thin build, wearing dark clothing.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray sports utility vehicle, traveling southbound on Glemby Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.