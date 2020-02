Intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street closed at this time.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street is closed after police say a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened around 5 a.m.

Police say the victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.