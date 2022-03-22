Victim of Hamden Plaza carjacking in rehab, dealing with emotional trauma

There will be a community safety discussion at 1:30PM Wednesday at the Hamden / Miller Senior Center

HAMDEN, Conn. — Shoppers in Hamden remain on high alert Tuesday, four days after the violent carjacking of a 74-year-old woman.

FOX61 has learned that the victim is out of the hospital and in rehab. We’re told that in addition to her physical wounds she also, understandably, is dealing with a lot of emotional trauma.

The victim was thrown to the ground by three suspects at Hamden Plaza shopping center on Friday but shoppers haven’t let their guard down. "I guess what alarmed me most was that it was at 3 p.m. in broad daylight. I don’t want to say that I’m not going to shop here anymore because this is my neighborhood store. But I will be more careful about my surroundings," said Pam Cramer of Hamden.



That's the point of a crime prevention discussion set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hamden Miller Senior Center. The mayor and police will be in attendance/ Suzanne Burbage is the elderly services coordinator for Hamden. She told FOX61 the purpose of the meeting.

"Become more educated on how not to be a victim. Not that it is going to be 100% but knowledge is power and awareness is power," said Burbage.

Another person who plans to attend the meeting is the owner of the plaza, Andrew Bermant. He was driving to the airport to catch his flight from California to Connecticut and spoke to FOX61 by phone about what’s been done to make the plaza safer.

"We’ve upgraded the parking lot light system. We’ve installed a video surveillance system throughout the shopping center and we’ve extended the on-site store security patrol officer hours of operation so they are on site before opening and after the close of business," explained Bermant.



Back at the plaza, police and security kept a visible presence. The incident happened in the Shop Rite parking lot where employees say the violence is out of control.

"It’s kind of scary," said Ben Ortiz, a Shop Rite employee. "I might have to get some mace and protect myself. The violence has increased dramatically in the last couple of years at Hamden Plaza."



True enough said Paul Flynn, who remembers how Hamden Plaza used to be.

"Back when I was a kid in the day you would never see this. Everyone was going about their business and enjoying their shopping. Nobody ever thought to look over their shoulder," said Flynn.

Police have not yet made any arrests or released any surveillance video. They have, however, released a list of common-sense safety tips that includes making sure you park in a well-lit area and encouraging shoppers to leave their purses at home.

