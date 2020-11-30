Hamden Police: 4 juveniles arrested in stolen car with ammunition

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Police arrested four juveniles early Monday in a stolen car where ammunition was found.
Police said at 3:45a.m. they were called to Valley Road on the report of an “occupied suspicious vehicle.”
Officers determined that the vehicle was stolen earlier in West Haven. Officer Vin Palma and Officer William Pesanelli were successful in apprehending 4 juveniles, that were seated inside of the vehicle. A fifth juvenile fled on foot.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a box of .22 ammunition.
Hamden Police arrested 4 juveniles that are residents of New Haven. They were all charged with Larceny in the 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 1st Degree. They are scheduled to appear at Juvenile Court in New Haven on December 15.