Hamden Police: 4 juveniles arrested in stolen car with ammunition

One juvenile escaped when he ran away

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Police arrested four juveniles early Monday in a stolen car where ammunition was found.

Police said at 3:45a.m. they were called to Valley Road on the report of an “occupied suspicious vehicle.”

Officers determined that the vehicle was stolen earlier in West Haven. Officer Vin Palma and Officer William Pesanelli were successful in apprehending 4 juveniles, that were seated inside of the vehicle. A fifth juvenile fled on foot.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a box of .22 ammunition.