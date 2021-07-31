Hamden Police arrest man from shooting in June

Police say the woman was shot in the chest and survived

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have arrested the suspect on Monday who shot the 21 year-old Naugatuck resident in early June.

Hamden police say De-Saiti Ware,19, of New Haven was charged with 1st degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, 2nd degree breach of peace, and violation of a pistol permit. He is being held on a $350,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on July 27.

Officers responded to a shooting on June 9th after an altercation between the two on Dix Street. As the woman attempted to run away, police say she was shot in the chest. She was then transported to Yale-New Haven hospital by a friend.

Officers say the victim survived.

