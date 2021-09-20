Hamden police 911 emergency line, telephones are back up and running

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police's telephones are back up and running after experiencing an interruption to service for about an hour Monday afternoon.
Officials at the department said Hamden Central Communication telephones were repaired and are fully operational, including the 911 emergency services.
Earlier Monday, a temporary “non-emergency” phone line has been established for any routine calls for service.
Meanwhile, all 911 calls were re-routed to the New Haven Police Department, which will assist in dispatching Hamden emergency personal to any emergencies in town.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.