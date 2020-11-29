Hamden police investigating car jacking

Police said around 8:00p.m. they were called to the area of State Street and Ridge Road on the report of an armed street robbery.

Police said the victims were parked in the parking lot of a local business. "Moments later, a white sedan parked next to them. Four males emerged from the sedan, wielding firearms. The males, who are described as black males, 14 to 20 years of age, wearing masks, stole their jewelry, a cell phone, a belt and their vehicle, described as a 2018 Ford Escape. One of the victims stated that one of the males “stuck a handgun” to his chest. There were no reported injuries."