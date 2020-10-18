Hamden police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Police said around 8:45p.m. they were called to the 300 block of Goodrich Street on the report of shots fired

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Saturday night.

Police said around 8:45p.m. they were called to the 300 block of Goodrich Street on the report of shots fired. A resident said he had heard 10 shots, according to officials.

When they arrived, officers found 2 gunshot victims. John Ratliff, 28, of Hamden was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. A second victim, a 23 year-old Hamden resident, was shot in the arm. Both victims were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Ratliff was pronounced dead a short time later at Yale-New Haven Hospital.