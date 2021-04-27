Hamden police investigating shooting

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

HAMDEN, Conn. — One man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to Hamden Park Drive around 1:15 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Officers located the 29-year-old shooting victim, near the canal line. He was shot in the lower back.

The victim was taken to Yale-new Haven Hospital with serious injuries. There was a lack of cooperation at the crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4047.

