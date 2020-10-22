Hamden police investigating two armed robberies and an armed carjacking Thursday morning

Police called after a Door Dash driver delivering food was approached by a group of men who demanded money and the keys to his car

HAMDEN, Conn — Hamden police are investigating two armed robberies and an armed carjacking, all within the span of an hour or so.



Police say around 12:30 Thursday morning they responded to Goodrich Street-- after a Door Dash driver delivering food was approached by a group of men.

One of the men showed a firearm.



Police say the group demanded money and the keys to his car-- and tried to steal the vehicle-- but were unsuccessful,



They say a dog in the victim's car scared them.



The food, meant for delivery was taken.



Officials say a half hour later an Uber driver who was parked outside on Dawes Avenue, was approached by two men who pointed a firearm at the driver.



Police say they stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and car keys.



Minutes later, police were called to a carjacking at near Goodrich and Newhall streets.



The victims were parked and reported a group of men got out of a car and two of them allegedly pointed guns at the victims.



Police say the suspects stole their vehicle a blue Lexus.

