Hamden police investigating two armed robberies and an armed carjacking Thursday morning

Police called after a Door Dash driver delivering food was approached by a group of men who demanded money and the keys to his car
HAMDEN, Conn — Hamden police are investigating two armed robberies and an armed carjacking, all within the span of an hour or so.

Police say around 12:30 Thursday morning they responded to Goodrich Street-- after a Door Dash driver delivering food was approached by a group of men.

One of the men showed a firearm.

Police say the group demanded money and the keys to his car-- and tried to steal the vehicle-- but were unsuccessful,

They say a dog in the victim's car scared them.

The food, meant for delivery was taken.

Officials say a half hour later an Uber driver who was parked outside on Dawes Avenue, was approached by two men who pointed a firearm at the driver.

Police say they stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and car keys.

Minutes later, police were called to a carjacking at near Goodrich and Newhall streets.

The victims were parked and reported a group of men got out of a car and two of them allegedly pointed guns at the victims.

Police say the suspects stole their vehicle a blue Lexus.

If you have any information on these incidents call Hamden police.

