Hamden Police make arrest in July fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. — Note: The video above is from July 2, 2020.

An arrest has been made connection to a fatal hit and run in early July. Police say the person in custody was operating a stolen vehicle when he struck and killed Garrison Nieves, 21, who was on a scooter.

This happened in the area of northbound State Street on July 1.

Hamden Police have arrested Justin Thompson, 23, of Naugatuck. Thompson has been charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility (Death), Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Under Suspension and Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

The police investigation revealed that two motor vehicles were traveling southbound on State Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses had reported that both vehicles were being operated “erratically” and that they were observed traveling southbound, in the northbound lane.

Thompson, who was detained on a court-ordered $250,000.00 bond, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 30. Additionally, Thompson was charged with Violation of Probation. The court-ordered bond was set at $150,000.00.