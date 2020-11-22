Hamden Police provide an update on a stolen car with an infant inside on Saturday

The infant appeared unharmed

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Police responded to a Honda CRV theft at a parking lot at 2200 State Street around 9:15 am on Saturday. Officials found the car unoccupied with the keys in the ignition and idling.

Shortly after, police said they responded to a stolen Nissan Rogue call at 1600 Dixwell Avenue. Detectives identified the car owner as a female who had an infant inside her car. The victim was having issues with her credit card and was distracted when a man entered her vehicle and fled southbound.

Officials say an hour later, a male witness reported suspicious activity in the areas of Dixwell Avenue and Homestead Avenue.

According to the testimony, a Nissan Rogue driver was “beeping it’s horn frantically.” The witness then saw a man coming out of the car and ran towards an awaiting Honda CRV to flee at a high-speed rate, southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

The witness approached the abandoned Nissan Rogue and found the infant strapped in a car seat. The seven-month-old infant appeared unharmed.