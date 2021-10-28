Hamden teen's shooting death near Waterbury now under state police investigation

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old Hamden boy who was initially brought to a Waterbury hospital with a gunshot in the head early Monday.

State troopers identified the teen as Will Vasquez.

Waterbury police were notified Monday morning that Vasquez was taken to the emergency room at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was later transferred to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, where he was in critical condition, and later succumbed to his injuries.

New Haven Public Schools officials said Vasquez was a high school student in the community, and students and teachers are planning a memorial event.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation. Waterbury police along with New Haven, Monroe, and Darien police, as well as the FBI, are working in conjunction for this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police, Western District Major Crime Unit at (203)696-2569. All calls will remain confidential.

