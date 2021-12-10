Hamden woman says Southwest Airlines cancellations cost her thousands

Her journey to get home included taking an Uber from Nashville to Memphis, unavailable rental cars, and paying $2,500 for a seat on a different airline.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Southwest Airlines had a disastrous weekend with nearly 2,000 flights being canceled as a result of numerous issues, including weather and air traffic control, the airline announced.

A woman from Hamden told FOX61 she was forced to pay thousands out of pocket in order to get back home a day late.

At midnight Sunday, Karen Frandy, who was ending her visit to Nashville, received a text message from Southwest Airlines.

"Stating that my flight was canceled so I called and I stayed on hold until 3:40 in the morning," Frandy said.

Her nightmare was only beginning, though.

"I tried to rebook a flight online and was unsuccessful with any flights anywhere out of Nashville. In order to get to Connecticut, you would have to wait until Thursday," Frandy was told by Southwest.

That was not going to happen because her friend needed to be back to work, she said.

While the airline attributed many of their flight cancellations to weather challenges, no other airlines reported such issues.

"So instead of fighting the system, I said oh let me go rent a car," Frandy added.

The problem with that: the closest rental car available was three hours away in Memphis.

So, Frandy and her friends spent over $300 to Uber there. Even with a confirmation number, there was no car when they arrived. They were then forced to rent a hotel room at over $400 for the night.

Then, they dashed over to the Memphis airport hunting for flights.

"I did find one on Delta Airlines," she said,

All they had available was a first-class seat for $2,500, so she bought it.

The flight left Monday morning at 6 a.m. from Memphis and after two layovers, arrived in Windsor Locks at 5:30 p.m.

"And I am exhausted," Frandy said.

She asked Southwest Airlines to reimburse her the extra $3,500 in travel expenses. Their response was: we can give you a voucher and that’s it for $200.

The Hamden resident said when spoke with a Southwest reservations agent, she was told the weekend's cancellations were due in part to employees not coming to work in protest of the company's vaccine mandates.

Southwest tells FOX61 they will reach out to Frandy directly to attempt to resolve the issue.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS



Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.