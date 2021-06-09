Hammonasset beachgoers had to do a double take Monday

Newlyweds celebrated the unofficial end of summer with a stroll in the sand.

For one couple, the unofficial end of summer visit to the beach was a time to celebrate their official beginning as husband and wife, in their wedding attire.

"The beach has always been a beautiful place to bring our kids," said Maria Galvin of New Britain. "It is a must every summer and this is a beautiful place."

"Breathing this air gives you a lot of energy you know like we feel really good being here," said Valentin Tellez, Galvin's husband. "My mom she suggested we take some videos before she’s goes back home to Mexico so she said I want to video from you chasing her on the beach."

Labor Day at the beach is an annual tradition for a school bus driver.

"One last beach day," the woman from Derby said.

And it's back to the books for others.

"I’m personally a little sad because I just got back from vacation and only had three days to like be alone at home," said Genesis Kainle Young-Wilson of Farmington.

"It’s the end of the summer. I know. But still now we go fishing," said Maria Cordero of Meriden, who has been camping multiple times at Hammonasset this summer.

She was among those packing and storing the memories made at the campground.

"We have a little three-year-old boy and we have another one on the way it’s just something I’ve done since I was very very little," said Ryan Smith of Brewster, NY.

"We just enjoy it," said Terri Bell of Burlington, MA. "It’s been a part of our lives since we got together 14 years ago."

And with the campgrounds booked up all summer, beach businesses have been busy too.

"We’re just about even with last year and last year was very busy because of our outdoor dining so we are we are happy," said Dave Donahue, Owner of Donahue's Clam Castle in Madison.

The FOX61 weather team says Connecticut has had just over 27 inches of rain between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That's just one inch shy of the record set in 1955.

