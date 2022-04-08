Campgrounds still crowded despite scorching temps, families find ways to stay cool

The campground at Hammonasset State Park was packed with people despite Thursday's temperatures feeling near 100 degrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON, Conn. — Thursday could be the hottest day of the year.

With those scorching temperatures, people are finding ways to stay cool, especially the campers at Hammonasset State Park.

"It gets pretty hot," said Emma Coburn from Colrain, Massachusetts. "It is occasionally uncomfortable."

Even with the temperature feeling near 100 degrees, the campground was still packed with people braving the heat.

"We spend a couple of weeks down here and we get our families together and it’s really fun, this is where the kids love, they grow down here," said Felix Ramirez of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Boy it is COOKING outside and believe it or not the campground at Hammonasset is crowded with people camping in these hot temps. More on how they stay cool and their advice to other campers this morning on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/tLlaGae1if — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) August 4, 2022

For the campers who lucked out scoring a spot near the electricity hookups, the air conditioning in their RVs is the most crucial benefit.

"Get a camper with electricity, that’s the best way to do it," said Ramirez. "It stays on all night and it stays cool."

For the families sleeping in tents, those hot days can hit even harder.

"I guess you just have to grin and bear it it’s that’s what you want to do," said Coburn.

The common theme to keeping the campers cool is spending just about all day in the ocean.

"It’s nice, it’s refreshing," said 13-year-old camper Alex Fetzko.

"We walk straight up to the beach and we sit at the beach for a while and stay in the water for hours," said Ramirez.

For many, spending weeks on the campground is a family tradition, one that still takes place in the rain or even the strongest of shines.

Here to report it’s even hot on the beach today ☀️ @FOX61News tonight at 5:45 I’ll tell you how the brave souls at the Hammonasset Campground are staying cool in their tents and RVs. Hint: the ocean is a big help 😊 pic.twitter.com/hiRVHw5im6 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) August 4, 2022

"Pack thin clothes because it’s going to be hot," said 10-year-old camper Lyla Goralnik.

"I’m a pretty hard sleeper it doesn’t bother me," said Fetzko.

Regardless of how that scorching sun feels on the campground, for the kids, it's the highlight of their summer.

"The kids meet new kids, they ride their bikes, it’s a nice place to hang out and relax," said Coburn.

Families are keeping those coolers filled and their drinks cold. That's the most important tip to beating the heat.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.