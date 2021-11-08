City of Harford to lift indoor mask mandate, mayor says

Mayor Luke Bronin will make the announcement during a press conference on Monday.

The city of Hartford is expected to lift its mask mandate soon.

Mayor Luke Bronin is scheduled to make the announcement Monday afternoon of his decision to terminate the indoor mask mandate. He is citing lower case numbers and positivity rates for his decision.

The capital city's mask mandate for restaurants and businesses has been in effect since midnight on Aug. 10. City officials reinstated the mandate after rates in Hartford more than doubled in the earlier part of the month.

The measure required everyone to wear a mask while indoors - with some exceptions - regardless of vaccination status.

Over the last few weeks, several municipalities have terminated their indoor mask mandates after the state has recorded lower numbers of COVID-19 infections.

