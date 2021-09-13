Harlem Globetrotters to bring showstopping basketball skills to Connecticut

The world-famous crew will have four shows in Hartford and Bridgeport in December.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their ankle-breaking moves to Connecticut this December.

The world-famous crew will be at the XL Center in Hartford on December 26 with their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour. There will be two shows on that day – at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Part streetball, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

For more than 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through its artful and unparalleled basketball skills.

Fans who cannot make it to Hartford on December 26 will have the opportunity to see them live in Bridgeport at the Webster Bank Arena on Dec. 27. There will be two shows that day, at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at XLCenter.com and websterbankarena.com.

