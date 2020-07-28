Details emerge about Maine's first fatal shark attack

Based on a fragment of a tooth that was recovered, officials announced Tuesday that they have confirmed the shark was a great white shark.

HARPSWELL, Maine — The Maine Department of Marine Resource has identified the woman who was attacked and killed by a great white shark Monday near Harpswell's Bailey Island as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

Holowach was swimming with her daughter off the shore near While Sails Lane when she was attacked just before 3:30 p.m.

Marine Patrol said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holowach's daughter was not injured.

Keliher said Tuesday that they were swimming about 20 yards offshore.

This is the first death from a shark attack in Maine's history.

The victim was wearing a wetsuit at the time of the attack. Maine Marine Patrol Commissioner Patrick Keliher said wearing anything dark could mimic a seal. Still, Keliher noted this attack is not something they would ever expect to occur in Maine.

Based on a fragment of a tooth that was recovered, officials announced Tuesday that they have confirmed the shark was a great white shark.

According to Major Robert Beal of Maine Marine Patrol, after the attack they conducted a flight between Casco Bay and Sheepscot Bay to see if they could spot any sharks. No sharks were seen during the flight.

Keliher said the presence of seals in the area is currently considered to be the driving force in the attack.

Keliher said Tuesday that Holowach owned property in the area and was well-known in the Harpswell community. He said it's his understanding that she spent about four to five months in Maine every summer.

Maine Marine Patrol Commissioner Patrick Keliher says the attack happened approximately 20 yards from shore off Bailey Island at 3:26 Monday afternoon. He confirms the other swimmer was Julie’s daughter and she not physically injured. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/wEle8EGA51 — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) July 28, 2020

Until further notice, swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and should avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.

Anyone in Maine who sees a shark is urged to report it to their local marine control officer.

On Tuesday, it was announced that swimmers at Popham Beach State Park and Reid State Park are not allowed beyond waist-deep water until further notice.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick had confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine the Coast Guard took a call of a possible shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.

Wyrick said they were in the process of sending a small boat to assist in the rescue from the Coast Guard station in South Portland, but their assistance was called off when they heard two kayakers helped transport the two people in the water back to shore, where they were met by members of the Harpswell EMS squad.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.