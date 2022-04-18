Multi-story apartment building on fire in Hartford

Heavy fire conditions were reported upon arrival

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire was reported on 126 Adams Street near Blue Hills in a 3-story apartment building Monday night.

No one was hurt. Three families were displaced by the fire, officials say.

The porches, third floor, and roof caught fire.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.