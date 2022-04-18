Multi-story apartment building on fire in Hartford

x
HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire was reported on 126 Adams Street near Blue Hills in a 3-story apartment building Monday night. 

No one was hurt. Three families were displaced by the fire, officials say. 

The porches, third floor, and roof caught fire. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

