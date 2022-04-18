Multi-story apartment building on fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire was reported on 126 Adams Street near Blue Hills in a 3-story apartment building Monday night.
No one was hurt. Three families were displaced by the fire, officials say.
The porches, third floor, and roof caught fire.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
---
